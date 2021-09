(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The voter turnout at the elections to the Russian State Duma, the lower chamber of the parliament, is 35.69% as of Sunday morning, according to the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova.

