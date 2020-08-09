Voter Turnout for Belorussian Presidential Election at 45.33% as of 7:00 GMT - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The voter turnout for the presidential election in Belarus was at 45.33 percent as of 7:00 GMT, according to Lidia Ermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission.

"At this hour [7:00 GMT], 45.33 percent of voters have voted," Ermoshina said in a video posted at the National State tv and Radio Company of the Republic of Belarus website.