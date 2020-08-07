UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voter Turnout In Belarus' Early Elections Over 3 Days At 22.47% - Election Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Voter Turnout in Belarus' Early Elections Over 3 Days at 22.47% - Election Commission

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The voter turnout during three days of early voting in Belarus' presidential election is at 22.47 percent, the country's Central Election Commission said on Friday.

Early voting began in Belarus on Tuesday and will last until Saturday. More than 6.8 million people are included in the voting lists. The turnout for the first two days was 12.75 percent.

According to the commission, the turnout in Minsk was 18.89 percent, in the Brest Region 20.45 percent%, in the Vitebsk region 21.

18 percent, in the Gomel region 30.22 percent, in the Grodno region 20.05 percent, in the Minsk region 20.84 percent, in Mogilev Region 26.14 percent.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Five people are registered as candidates, including the current head of state, Alexander Lukashenko. The campaigning started on July 14 and will last until August 8.

The highest turnout in early voting was 36.05 percent during Belarus' presidential election in 2015.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Brest Minsk Belarus July August 2015 Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses sharp decline in Coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Flying billboard leaves man injured in Karachi

17 minutes ago

ML-I railway project will further strengthen relat ..

41 minutes ago

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

55 minutes ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

2 hours ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.