Voter Turnout in Belarus' Early Elections Over 3 Days at 22.47% - Election Commission

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The voter turnout during three days of early voting in Belarus' presidential election is at 22.47 percent, the country's Central Election Commission said on Friday.

Early voting began in Belarus on Tuesday and will last until Saturday. More than 6.8 million people are included in the voting lists. The turnout for the first two days was 12.75 percent.

According to the commission, the turnout in Minsk was 18.89 percent, in the Brest Region 20.45 percent%, in the Vitebsk region 21.

18 percent, in the Gomel region 30.22 percent, in the Grodno region 20.05 percent, in the Minsk region 20.84 percent, in Mogilev Region 26.14 percent.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Five people are registered as candidates, including the current head of state, Alexander Lukashenko. The campaigning started on July 14 and will last until August 8.

The highest turnout in early voting was 36.05 percent during Belarus' presidential election in 2015.