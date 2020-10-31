Voter Turnout in Georgian General Election at 19% in First 4 Hours - Commission

Voter turnout in Georgia's general election was at 19.41 percent by 12 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), Ana Mikeladze, the spokesperson for the Central Election Commission, said Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Voter turnout in Georgia's general election was at 19.41 percent by 12 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), Ana Mikeladze, the spokesperson for the Central Election Commission, said Saturday.

"The [voter] activity in the parliamentary election in Georgia is at 19.41 percent as of 12:00," Mikeladze said during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream political party, Irakli Kobakhidze, accused the opposition of violating public order during the election.

"We warned the [Georgian] society that theft of electoral equipment was planned on election day. Such a case has been recorded at the 55th polling station," Kobakhidze said, noting alleged gross violation of the principle of free elections by the opposition.

At the same time, one of the leaders of the United National Movement opposition party, Zaal Udumashvili, talked about instances of carousel voting, a method of rigging an election by making people vote several times at different stations, allegedly organized by activists from the ruling parties.

"Our party is receiving information, photo and video evidence that Georgian Dream has attempted to organize 'carousels' in several districts," Udumashvili said at a briefing.

US Ambassador Kelly Degnan has noted a calm atmosphere during the election.

"These elections are very important for Georgia, a calm atmosphere, and a free election for people is most important," Degnan said as quoted by the US Embassy in Tbilisi.

Georgia is holding its general election under a new mixed electoral system: out of 150 parliamentary seats, 120 are elected on a party-list basis, while 30 are elected in single-mandate districts. There are 48 political parties and two blocs vying for places in the legislature. Georgian Dream and United National Movement are considered to be the main rivals in this election.