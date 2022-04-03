Voter Turnout in Serbian General Election Reaches 31.5% - Electoral Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The turnout after seven hours of voting in the general election in Serbia has reached 31.56%, with no major violations reported by international observers, the Republican Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

More than 6.5 million Serbs are expected to take part in the voting to elect the country's new president, parliament and municipal authorities in dozens of cities, including the capital of Belgrade. Voting is also held at 77 overseas polling places, though over 100,000 of ethnic Serbs living in breakaway Kosovo are not able to cast ballots at home after the Kosovo authorities barred them from voting within the territory.

"As of 14:00 (12:00 GMT) the turnout in all of Serbia reached 31.56%, in the Belgrade region 28.

64%, in the Vojvodina region - 34.09%, in Sumadija and Western Serbia - 31.94%, in the region of southern and eastern Serbia - 32.91%," the commission said.

The commission added that during the voting there were 3 fights at polling stations. The Serbian police are already investigating the incidents.

Observers from the mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) reported that no significant violations have been recorded so far. Russian observers also did not report any violations.

"CSTO PA observers do not record significant violations, there are minor technical shortcomings that, according to their estimates, do not affect the course of the electoral process," the organization wrote on Telegram.