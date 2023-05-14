UrduPoint.com

Voter Turnout In Turkey's Elections Exceeds 88% - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Voter Turnout in Turkey's Elections Exceeds 88% - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) The preliminary turnout in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey on Sunday has surpassed 88% domestically and 45% abroad, the TRT broadcaster said.

As many as 88.19% of eligible voters cast ballots in Turkey, while 45.5% voted at foreign missions in 73 countries and border checkpoints, according to the broadcaster.

The turnout is updated as more ballot boxes are opened.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections have taken place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate from the Turkish opposition alliance, is considered the main opponent of sitting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The second round of the presidential vote, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

Related Topics

Turkey Vote Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May Border Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

2 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for ..

Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.