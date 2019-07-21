(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Data retrieved from five of Ukraine's 199 polling districts showed that the voter turnout in Sunday's snap parliamentary elections stood at 13.61 percent as of 09:00 GMT, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said.

The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, has 450 seats, of which 225 will be taken through party lists and the other 225 by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts.

The minimum vote threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

Kiev refused to let Russian observers monitor the election. Ukraine has also withdrawn the invitation for monitors from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which decided to restore the right of the Russian delegation last month.

As a result of Kiev choosing to close polling stations in Russia as well as in the Donbas region, 7-10 million Ukrainian citizens will not be able to vote in the election.