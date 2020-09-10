Voters in 6 Key States Say Trump, Biden Mentally Unfit for US Presidency - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Neither President Donald Trump nor his Democratic opponent Joe Biden possess the mental fitness needed to preside over the United States for the next four years, a majority of voters in six US swing states said in a CNBC/Change Research poll on Thursday.

"The findings in the pivotal states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were released Thursday amid a sustained push by the Trump campaign to portray Biden as incapable of handling the demands of office. Most respondents in those states, which will play a huge role in determining the presidential election winner, do not have confidence in Trump's ability to take on the job, either," a CNBC report explaining the poll said.

A 51 percent majority said Trump is mentally unfit to be president, while 49 percent answered that he is fit to hold the job. A similar share, by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin, responded that Biden is also mentally unfit to be president, the report said.

Both candidates did slightly better when voters were asked about the candidates physical fitness. A 52 percent majority said the 74-year-old Trump is physically fit to be president and 54 percent said the same about Biden, who is 77, the report added.

The survey found Biden leading Trump by at least a small margin in all six states.