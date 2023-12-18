Open Menu

Voters In Chile Nix Second Shot At New Constitution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Chilean voters on Sunday rejected a proposed new constitution drafted by a conservative-led committee, electoral service Servel said, meaning the charter imposed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet will remain in force.

With 99 percent of the referendum ballots counted, the "against" option prevailed with 55.75 percent of the vote, compared to 44.25 percent in favor, according to Servel, just hours after voting ended around 6 pm (2100 GMT).

The latest version of a new proposed constitution was overseen by the far-right opposition Republican Party after voters roundly rejected a progressive draft in September 2022 that attempted to enshrine environmental protections and the right to elective abortion.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric said last month that it would be his last attempt to reform the constitution, in order to focus on stability and long-term development. His government had adopted a neutral position on the new draft.

"Today we are experiencing a new... day that, no matter the result, strengthens our democracy," Boric said after voting in his hometown of Punta Arenas.

Polls, banned in the two-week run-up to the referendum, had predicted another rejection.

The process to rewrite the 1980 constitution, adopted under the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship, began as a bid to ease mass protests that broke out in 2019 against social inequality.

In a 2020 referendum, 80 percent voted for replacing the constitution.

However, four years after the protests erupted, enthusiasm has been dampened by the pandemic, inflation and economic stagnation, a growing sense of insecurity, and voter fatigue.

"There is not much spirit, as this is an exhausting process," information technology worker Nicolas Mora, 29, said after voting.

Paulina Salas, a 56-year-old homemaker, said she hopes that after this vote Chile can return to calm.

There is a need for "stability, that people can go back to work, to have safety with regard to their job and everyday life," Salas said.

