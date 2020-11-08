UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voters In Myanmar To Head To Polls In 2nd General Election Since End Of Military Rule

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Voters in Myanmar to Head to Polls in 2nd General Election Since End of Military Rule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Citizens of Myanmar will head to the polls on Sunday in only their second general election since the end of military rule with Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) heavy favorite to secure a majority in parliament again.

The outlook, however, is some way off the optimism seen in the 2015 elections, as some 2.5 million people have been barred from voting leading to criticism from international organizations and rights groups.

According to Human Rights Watch, authorities have disenfranchised some one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and the 600,000 remaining in the country from taking part in the election.

The Rohingya population has long been subject of discrimination, denial of citizenship and alleged genocide from the country's military.

Another 1.5 million ethnic-minority voters will be barred from the polls in the wantaway Rakhine state, where a protracted armed insurgency has intensified in recent months.

Suu Kyi, the nobel peace prize laureate who had fallen from grace among the international community over accusations of backing the crimes against the Rohingya people, remains popular among the Bamar ethnic majority. Her party NLD is up against more than 90 other parties. One quarter of the seats in parliament are reserved for military figures, as per the constitution.

Related Topics

Election Bangladesh Parliament Democracy San Myanmar Citizenship Sunday 2015 From Refugee Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

10 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

10 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

10 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

10 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.