Voters in Myanmar to Head to Polls in 2nd General Election Since End of Military Rule

08th November, 2020) Citizens of Myanmar will head to the polls on Sunday in only their second general election since the end of military rule with Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) heavy favorite to secure a majority in parliament again.

The outlook, however, is some way off the optimism seen in the 2015 elections, as some 2.5 million people have been barred from voting leading to criticism from international organizations and rights groups.

According to Human Rights Watch, authorities have disenfranchised some one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and the 600,000 remaining in the country from taking part in the election.

The Rohingya population has long been subject of discrimination, denial of citizenship and alleged genocide from the country's military.

Another 1.5 million ethnic-minority voters will be barred from the polls in the wantaway Rakhine state, where a protracted armed insurgency has intensified in recent months.

Suu Kyi, the nobel peace prize laureate who had fallen from grace among the international community over accusations of backing the crimes against the Rohingya people, remains popular among the Bamar ethnic majority. Her party NLD is up against more than 90 other parties. One quarter of the seats in parliament are reserved for military figures, as per the constitution.