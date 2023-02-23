Once a vibrant fishing community in Port Harcourt, a city that has sprung up along the creeks of southern Nigeria, Okrika Waterfront is now a desolate polluted site

Port Harcourt, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Once a vibrant fishing community in Port Harcourt, a city that has sprung up along the creeks of southern Nigeria, Okrika Waterfront is now a desolate polluted site.

Though perched on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the water surrounding the community of some 10,000 people has turned black from decades of oil spills and illegal crude refining, forcing fishermen to relocate or search for other jobs.

The toxic legacy is part of a bleak landscape in Rivers State, where poverty has been exacerbated by an inflationary surge and many people are angry over the chaotic rollout of a Currency swap.

The issues are at the forefront of this key electoral battleground as Nigeria votes on Saturday for a successor to its two-term president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The three frontrunners are Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and outsider Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

In Okrika, as in much of Rivers State, voters are divided among all three.