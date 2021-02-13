Voters Jolted by Trump Trial Likely to Punish Republicans if Senate Acquits - Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) ASHINGTON, February 13 (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - Voters disturbed by the evidence presented at Donald Trump's impeachment trial are likely to punish Republicans at the polls in the next election if they acquit the former president again, US Assistant State Attorney in Florida's 17th Judicial District, David Cannady, told Sputnik.

On Friday, Trump's defense team presented their case, arguing that the Democrats failed to prove their client incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. The Senate will convene on Saturday to vote on a final verdict, with many doubting they will reach the two-thirds majority needed to convict the former president. The Senate is evenly split along partisan lines, hence it will take 17 Republicans to break ranks to reach the minimum 67 votes.

"The impeachment process is... a wake-up call which is a necessity right now," Cannady said. "Senators who're ignoring the evidence and plan to support Trump [will] be punished through the electoral process."

Democratic Impeachment managers unveiled new security footage and police radio transmissions depicting the violence of the US Capitol assault. The presentation showed some lawmakers were minutes and a few feet from encountering a pro-Trump mob who vowed to kill lawmakers for allegedly stealing the 2020 election.

Trump was acquitted last February by the Republican-controlled Senate over charges of pressuring Kiev to probe Joe Biden and his family.

If Trump is acquitted again, many expect he will run in 2024, which is why Senate Democrats are pushing to vote to ban Trump from running for any office ever again.

Cannady, who has been an assistant state attorney for six years, warned that another acquittal will set a dangerous precedent and future presidents will not be deterred from abusing power. Moreover, an acquittal will allow Trump to continue abusing power and controlling the Republican Party.

"We have to look at this through the lens of history and the long-term view. If not, the January exception will become the norm," he said.

Cannady, who ran for Broward County State Attorney in 2020, said the trial is important given the sustained attacks by Trump against American institutions. Trump is symptomatic of a broken system which fundamentally needs to be reformed, he added.

"It shows that once you get a taste of that power, it's hard to give it back," he said. "If you sit in the chair next to the most powerful people in the world and you're able to influence and move people, you want to maintain that power."

Cannady compared Trump's reaction to that of President Richard Nixon, who stepped down before being impeached in the 1970s over the Watergate scandal.

"Nixon stepped down to avoid prosecution - but Trump continues to step forward and do what he can to maintain that power," Cannady concluded.