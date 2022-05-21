UrduPoint.com

Voters Oust Government In Australian Election: Media

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Voters oust government in Australian election: media

Australians voted Saturday to oust Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, ending a decade of conservative rule, media projections showed

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Australians voted Saturday to oust Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, ending a decade of conservative rule, media projections showed.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is on track to win more seats than the ruling coalition, national broadcaster ABC and other media said, with half of the ballots counted.

It was not yet clear if Labor would need allies to secure a majority.

ABC projections indicated Labor had so far secured 72 seats to the coalition's 51. Parties need to win at least 76 seats to secure an outright majority.

After three years marked by punishing natural disasters and a pandemic, Australians backed a string of climate-focused candidates who could yet hold the balance of power.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Media Government

Recent Stories

Pashto-China song to celebrate 71st anniversary of ..

Pashto-China song to celebrate 71st anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relation ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Holding Hostage 21 Turkish Vessels in Odes ..

Ukraine Holding Hostage 21 Turkish Vessels in Odessa - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Furniture export witnesses 89.34pc increase during ..

Furniture export witnesses 89.34pc increase during last 10 months

7 minutes ago
 All set for second phase of LG by-election in KP

All set for second phase of LG by-election in KP

9 minutes ago
 Akbar Nasir Khan new IGP Islamabad

Akbar Nasir Khan new IGP Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Australia's conservative PM concedes election defe ..

Australia's conservative PM concedes election defeat

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.