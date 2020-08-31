UrduPoint.com
Voters Who Chose 3rd Party Candidate In 2016 Election Now Back Biden By 2-1 Margin - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:19 PM

Voters Who Chose 3rd Party Candidate in 2016 Election Now Back Biden by 2-1 Margin - Poll

Americans who voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson or Green Party nominee Jill Stein in 2016 now plan to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming November presidential election by a two-to-one margin over President Donald Trump, a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Americans who voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson or Green Party nominee Jill Stein in 2016 now plan to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming November presidential election by a two-to-one margin over President Donald Trump, a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll revealed on Monday.

"The combined national NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls from this year have interviewed 215 voters who said they backed either Johnson or Stein in 2016, and Biden holds a 2-to-1 advantage among them," an NBC report explaining the poll said. "Forty-seven percent say they're voting for Biden, 20 percent are supporting Trump, and 33 percent are unsure or say they're backing another candidate.

"

The report called the findings significant in three key battleground states - Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - which together pushed Trump ahead of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election

For example, in 2016, Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes, while the combined Johnson-Stein vote was 223,599. So Biden getting 47 percent of that third-party vote to Trump's 20 percent easily overturns that 2016 margin, the report said.

The report provided similar data for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while cautioning that Monday's tally was from a nationwide poll, which does not measure third-party voter preferences in individual states.

