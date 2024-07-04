Open Menu

Voting Begins In Britain's General Election

Published July 04, 2024

Voting begins in Britain's general election

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Millions in Britain began to cast their votes in the general election on Thursday, as around 40,000 polling stations across the country opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Voters in 650 Constituencies will elect members of the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament. A party must win at least 326 seats to secure a majority and be asked by the monarch, King Charles III, to form a government.

Pre-election opinion polls gave the main opposition Labour Party a 20-point lead over the Conservative Party, which has been in power for 14 years.

Observers say the cost of living, healthcare, education and immigration are among the issues that matter most to voters.

Britain's inflation rate soared to a four-decade high in 2022 as exorbitant prices for groceries, energy and rent inflicted pain on the public. Despite falling inflation in recent months, the cost of living continued to be the Primary concern for people across Britain, according to an official survey in April.

Meanwhile, a recent survey showed that public satisfaction with Britain's National Health Service fell to a record low, with long waiting times cited as a major reason.

Stuart Wilks-Heeg, a professor of politics at the University of Liverpool, told Xinhua that the general view is that the Conservatives' record in dealing with these issues was "awful" during their 14 years in government. The Labour Party is seen as the alternative for a change, even though there is "no great enthusiasm" for Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party.

"It's one of those pivotal moments where on those key issues, people are largely saying 'I've had enough of this, it's not good enough, it's not working. It's time for a change,'" he said.

