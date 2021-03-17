Voting Continues at mobile stations to minimize COVID-19 risks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) Voters in the Netherlands continue to cast their ballots for a third day on Wednesday (March 17), in the country's general elections.

Starting on Monday morning, the elections continue at mobile stations in Schiedam to minimize the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People in high-risk groups were advised to vote on Monday and Tuesday, while others were advised to cast their votes on Wednesday to reduce the number of people at polling stations.

The country also introduced mail in voting for approximately 2.4 million voters above the age of 70.

The Dutch media will broadcast exit polls on Wednesday. Official results will be announced on March 22.

Voting will continue from 7.30 a.m. (0630GMT) to 9 p.m. (2000GMT).

In order to form a government, a political party must win 76 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament. However, the Netherlands has been run by coalition governments for more than a century as no single party gains majority vote.

The formation of the new government is expected to take weeks or even months. In 2017, the government was formed after 225 days of negotiations between parties, and in 2012, it took 54 days.