NEW DELHI, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Voting for the fourth phase of local elections is underway in India's populous state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

The voting began in the morning in all poll-bound districts and will continue until 6:00 p.m. (1230 GMT).

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), an average voter turnout of 22.62 percent has been registered until 11:00 a.m. (0530 GMT).

"The polling is progressing smoothly," an ECI official said. "In today's phase, the 59 assembly Constituencies spread over nine districts are voting." The ECI said the voter verifiable paper audit trail is being used along with electronic voting machines at every polling station.

Officials say in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and new cases of Omicron variant across the country, the ECI has laid focus on COVID-safe elections.

"The commission has decided to allow a maximum of 1,250 electors at a polling station instead of the earlier stipulation of 1,500 electors," the state-run broadcaster All India Radio said.

The elections in the state were planned to be completed in staggered seven phases, with a tough competition between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition parties.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday appealed to the voters in the poll-bound districts to vote in large numbers.

"Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to make their contribution in strengthening the democracy by using their valuable votes," Modi wrote on social media.

The counting will take place on March 10.