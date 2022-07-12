Voting for New Tory Leader, Who Will Also Become UK Prime Minister, to Begin on July 13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The voting for a new leader of the British Conservative Party, who will also become the country's prime minister, will begin on July 13, Graham Brady, the head of the party's members' committee (the so-called 1922 Committee), announced on Monday.

The 1922 Committee decided that applications to run for the post of the party's leader can be submitted until July 12. At the same time, in order to get into the first round, candidates will need to enlist the support of at least 20 members of the Conservative faction, and to get into the second round, they will need to receive 30 votes.

By Monday, 11 candidates had already put forward their candidacies for the post of prime minister, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt, and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat.

The announcement of the nomination of Home Secretary Priti Patel is also expected.

According to the Sky news channel, so far, only Mordaunt and Sunak have enlisted the support of more than 20 members of the conservative faction.

According to the decision of the members' committee, the first round of voting among Conservative parliamentarians will be held on July 13.

The results of the election should be known on September 5, Brady said.

Boris Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of his successor.