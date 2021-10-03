UrduPoint.com

Voting In Qatar's First Legislative Elections Over, Female Candidates Fail To Make It

Sun 03rd October 2021

Voting in Qatar's First Legislative Elections Over, Female Candidates Fail to Make It

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The elections to Qatar's Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) wrapped up with none of the female candidates making it into the legislative body, according to the Supervisory Committee.

The vote was held on Saturday, and the turnout for the election of 30 members of the 45-seat body was 63.5 percent, Majid Ibrahim Al Khulaifi, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Shura Council Elections said.

There were a total of 233 candidates across 30 districts in the country, including 26 women, but none of the female candidates managed to win, according to Al Khulaifi.

At the end of July, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani approved electoral laws for the October vote - the country's first legislative elections. Voters were set to elect 30 members of the 45-strong advisory Shura Council, while the remaining 15 are to be appointed by the Emir.

Voter registration opened on August 1 and eligible voters had to be Qatari citizens at least 18 years old by August 22, and whose grandfather was born in Qatar.

