MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Voting in the presidential elections in Tajikistan was in line with international standards, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The elections took place on October 11. Incumbent head of state Emomali Rahmon won them with 90.92 percent.

"The voting process was being monitored by observer missions from the CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (114 people in total). The elections were recognized as open, free and legitimate," the ministry said.

"The expression of will, in which 85.39 percent of voters took part, was held in accordance with international standards and in compliance with national legislation, in a competitive environment," it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tajik President Rahmon on a "convincing victory,", the ministry said.