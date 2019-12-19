UrduPoint.com
Voting On Resolutions On Cross-Border Aid In Syria Scheduled For Thursday- UNSC Sources

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:44 PM

Voting on Resolutions on Cross-Border Aid in Syria Scheduled for Thursday- UNSC Sources

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected later on Thursday to vote on two rival resolutions involving cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, sources from the UNSC told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected later on Thursday to vote on two rival resolutions involving cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, sources from the UNSC told Sputnik.

UN Security Council Resolution 2165 was adopted in 2014 and established four border crossings � two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq � to deliver humanitarian aid into the conflict-stricken areas of Syria in a streamlined order. Also in the resolution, NGO and relief workers are entitled to travel by especially delineated roads from those border crossings to major population points. The resolution is extended yearly, with updates according to shifting battle lines in Syria, and is next up for a vote on January 10, 2020.

Earlier in the week, Russia proposed shutting down two border crossings � with Iraq and Jordan � while maintaining the two available with Turkey. At the same time, the so-called Humanitarian Troika on Syria made up of Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, all of which currently occupy non-permanent seats at the council, have advocated extending the resolution and opening an additional fifth crossing from the Turkish side.

The authors of both draft resolutions made it clear that they did not support each other's resolutions. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called the competing draft resolution unacceptable and unviable since it did not reflect the current realities. UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce, in turn, said that reducing the number of checkpoints from four to two and the duration of the mechanism from 12 to six months, as proposed by Russia, would mean that members of the Security Council were ready to tolerate an increase in the number of deaths in Syria.

On Wednesday, the Security Council was unable to reach an agreement regarding the rival resolutions after it closed consultations on the issue.

A source in the Security Council told Sputnik that Belgium, Germany and Kuwait have prepared a compromise proposal that would provide for the extension of the cross-border aid mechanism, "excluding the border crossing of Al-Ramat, for an additional twelve-month period, that is, until January 10, 2021." The new document, therefore, mentions only three checkpoints.

