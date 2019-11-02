UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voting On Russian Resolution To Relocate UN First Cmte. Scheduled For Next Week - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:50 AM

Voting on Russian Resolution to Relocate UN First Cmte. Scheduled for Next Week - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The UN General Assembly First Committee will vote next week on a Russian-proposed resolution to relocate its work from New York to Vienna or Geneva given the United States' refusal to grant visas to diplomats, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Andrey Belousov told Sputnik.

"I assume the resolution would be submitted for a vote in the middle of the next week," Belousov said on Friday. "The First Committee has started to proceed with a vote on resolutions; today is the first day."

In October, Russia submitted a formal proposal to relocate the UN General Assembly First Committee amid the visa policies of the host country.

When the United States denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly's high-level week in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow may resort to advocating for the relocation of the UN headquarters to ensure that all delegates have access to the world body.

Earlier in October, Russia's Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy proposed to relocate the First Committee from New York to either Vienna or Geneva, citing obstacles that the Russian diplomats encountered in obtaining US visas.

The UN headquarters lies in an extraterritorial zone governed by the 1947 Headquarters Agreement between the United Nations and the United States. According to Article IX, Section 23 of this document, the headquarters can be relocated should the United Nations so decide.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Moscow Russia Vote Vienna Geneva New York United States May September October Visa All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

3 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

4 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

4 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

4 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.