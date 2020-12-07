Voting Time in Parliamentary Election in Venezuela Extended - Electoral Council

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) has extended voting time in the Sunday election to the National Assembly.

"The vice president of @ve_cne, Leonardo Morales, reported that the board of the electoral body had decided that the voting centers may remain open until 7:00 PM [23:00 GMT], as long as there are voters in line," CNE said on its official Twitter page on Sunday.

Venezuela is holding a parliamentary election on Sunday. Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the vote. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, has refused to participate in the vote.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.

Maduro voted earlier on Sunday and called on all political forces to engage in an inclusive national dialogue after the elections.