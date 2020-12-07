UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voting Time In Parliamentary Election In Venezuela Extended - Electoral Council

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:00 AM

Voting Time in Parliamentary Election in Venezuela Extended - Electoral Council

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) has extended voting time in the Sunday election to the National Assembly.

"The vice president of @ve_cne, Leonardo Morales, reported that the board of the electoral body had decided that the voting centers may remain open until 7:00 PM [23:00 GMT], as long as there are voters in line," CNE said on its official Twitter page on Sunday.

Venezuela is holding a parliamentary election on Sunday. Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the vote. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, has refused to participate in the vote.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.

Maduro voted earlier on Sunday and called on all political forces to engage in an inclusive national dialogue after the elections.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Vote Twitter Venezuela May Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

5 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

6 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

6 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

8 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.