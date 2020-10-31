Voting Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elections Passes 45%

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Over 45 percent of eligible voters had cast ballots by late afternoon in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, which was electing lawmakers on Sunday.

The elections marked the first time that a mixed system of bloc and first-past-the-post voting was used in the country. A total of 150 legislators will be elected for a four-year term.

"The turnout in the parliamentary elections in Georgia has reached 45.77 percent as of 5 p.m. [13:00 GMT], or 1,607,530 people," Central Election Commission spokeswoman Anna Mikeladze said.

More than 3,600 polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m. The voting went ahead across the Caucasian nation and abroad despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Irakli Kobakhidze, the executive secretary of the governing Georgian Dream party, thanked voters for their strong support as he claimed victory at a media briefing.

"According to estimates by our regional electoral offices, Georgian Dream is set for a decisive victory in the elections," he told reporters, adding rival parties should concede their defeat.

Opposition activists have meanwhile continued to gather in the center of the Georgian capital for a rally that the United National Movement said had been authorized by Tbilisi administration.

Zaal Udumashvili, a member of the opposition party, said they were waiting for the final results of exit polls. The party's exiled founder, Mikheil Saakashvili, called for a high turnout to remove the ruling party from power.

Nino Burjanadze, the leader of opposition United Georgia, accused Georgian Dream of rigging the vote.

The Interior Ministry said 10 people had been detained on administrative charges during the vote, including five arrested during a skirmish outside a polling station in Tbilisi, which Georgian Dream secretary general Kakha Kaladze called a provocation.