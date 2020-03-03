Voting Underway in 15 US Jurisdictions During Super Tuesday Primaries

Voters in 15 US jurisdictions have taken to the polls on Tuesday morning in what has been characterized as the most significant day in the Democratic presidential primary race with one-third of the total number of delegates up for grabs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Voters in 15 US jurisdictions have taken to the polls on Tuesday morning in what has been characterized as the most significant day in the Democratic presidential Primary race with one-third of the total number of delegates up for grabs.

Democratic candidates must secure a majority 1,990 "pledged" delegates overall to win on the first ballot ahead of the party's convention in July. Five US states - California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts - make up 70 percent of the 1,344 delegates at stake on Tuesday.

Robert Farber, chief election officer for Precinct No. 28 in Arlington, Virginia, told Sputnik that voting has been underway since 6:00 a.m. EST without any problems and turnout has been "moderate."

"So far, it has been a trouble free election with a moderate turnout. Less than 100 people voted in the first hour. The rate varies. Typically, the first hour is similar to other primaries. The peak is at the end of the day, in the evening," Farber said.

With respect to the Democratic candidates, recent developments suggest a potentially close race between Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Following the early primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, Sanders is in the lead with 56 delegates and Biden, having decisively won in South Carolina, is trailing with 50 delegates.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has eight delegates, but support for her has declined and stands in the single-digits, according to recent polls.

In addition, former New York City Mayor and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg has made a debut on the ballot on Tuesday morning.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg - who had secured 48 delegates - dropped out of the presidential race as did Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday night. Both endorsed Biden, who is expected to perform well on Super Tuesday and reinforce the momentum after winning in South Carolina.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said via Twitter that Buttigieg's exit is an effort by the Democratic party establishment to get more votes for Biden in order to take Sanders "out of play" and deny him the presidential nomination.

Recent polls show Sanders with a lead in California, Texas, Virginia and Massachusetts.

After Tuesday, the remaining key primary dates include March 10, March 17 and April 28 and include such key states as New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona. The final primary is scheduled for June 6 in the US Virgin Islands.

If no candidate can secure a majority of the delegates, the decision on who will be the party's presidential nominee must come through a "brokered" convention, when some 775 "unpledged" superdelegates weigh in to choose a party nominee.

The Democratic presidential convention will be held on July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the Republican side, Trump is expected to soar in the primaries to become the party's presidential nominee.