Voting underway in Australia for Indigenous rights referendum

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Polling for a historic referendum Saturday to recognize the role of Aboriginal minorities in the Constitution is underway in Australia.

Millions of Australians head to the polls which open at 8 a.m. local time until 6 p.m.

"Australians have the chance to make history today," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on X. "Voting Yes today will: Recognise Indigenous Australians in our Constitution. And set up a committee to give advice. It’s a straightforward idea to make a practical difference.”

The Australia Electoral Commission said more than 17.67 million Australians enrolled to vote in the mandatory referendum.

"The Australian Electoral Commission is urging all enrolled Australians who are yet to cast their vote in the 2023 referendum to do so," the commission said Friday in a statement.

More than 7,000 polling stations have been established for voting.

Dubbed as "Voice to Parliament," if the vote passes, Indigenous Australians -- whose ancestors have lived on the continent for at least 60,000 years -- would get a constitutional right to advise parliament on policies related to them, for the first time in the nation's history.

The draft Constitution Alteration (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice) 2023 was passed June 19, clearing the way for a vote to form an Indigenous body that would advise on legislation and policy affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The move has its share of supporters and critics across Australia’s political spectrum, leaving its future uncertain.