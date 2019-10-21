UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voting Underway In Two India States Through Electronic Voting Machines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Voting underway in two India states through electronic voting machines

Voting is underway for assembly polls in two Indian states including Haryana in the north and Maharashtra in south-west, on Monday

NEW DEHLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Voting is underway for assembly polls in two Indian states including Haryana in the north and Maharashtra in south-west, on Monday.

Till 14:00 (Indian Standard Time) Monday, nearly 35 percent of the total eligible voters cast their votes in Haryana, while 31 percent of the total voters voted in Maharashtra.

Polling is being held in 90 assembly Constituencies in Haryana, and 288 in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has a total population of 124 million with nearly 90 million eligible voters in the state who would be exercising their right to vote across 96,661 polling stations.

There are a total of 3,237 candidates in the fray in Maharashtra, out of which 235 are women.

A maximum of 38 candidates are in the contest from the Nanded South assembly constituency, while minimum of three candidates are in the fray in the Chiplun assembly constituency.

Comparatively, Haryana is a much smaller state with a population of nearly 29 million and over 18 million eligible voters. They would vote in 19,578 polling stations put up across the state.

Voting is being done through electronic voting machines (EVMs) in both the states. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Haryana has 29,400 EVMs while Maharashtra has 1,79,895 EVMs for Monday's polling.

Related Topics

Assembly India Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Nanded Women From Million

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

14 minutes ago

Erdogan accuses the West of 'standing by terrorist ..

1 minute ago

Rs 3 bln subsidy allocated for cultivation of oil- ..

1 minute ago

Withdrawing US troops enter Iraq from Syria: AFP

1 minute ago

Shami treble leaves South Africa crumbling in foll ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.