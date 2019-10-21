Voting underway in two India states through electronic voting machines

Voting is underway for assembly polls in two Indian states including Haryana in the north and Maharashtra in south-west, on Monday

NEW DEHLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Voting is underway for assembly polls in two Indian states including Haryana in the north and Maharashtra in south-west, on Monday.

Till 14:00 (Indian Standard Time) Monday, nearly 35 percent of the total eligible voters cast their votes in Haryana, while 31 percent of the total voters voted in Maharashtra.

Polling is being held in 90 assembly Constituencies in Haryana, and 288 in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has a total population of 124 million with nearly 90 million eligible voters in the state who would be exercising their right to vote across 96,661 polling stations.

There are a total of 3,237 candidates in the fray in Maharashtra, out of which 235 are women.

A maximum of 38 candidates are in the contest from the Nanded South assembly constituency, while minimum of three candidates are in the fray in the Chiplun assembly constituency.

Comparatively, Haryana is a much smaller state with a population of nearly 29 million and over 18 million eligible voters. They would vote in 19,578 polling stations put up across the state.

Voting is being done through electronic voting machines (EVMs) in both the states. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Haryana has 29,400 EVMs while Maharashtra has 1,79,895 EVMs for Monday's polling.