Voting Underway In Wisconsin As US State Goes Ahead With Primary Despite Global Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Voting Underway in Wisconsin as US State Goes Ahead With Primary Despite Global Pandemic

Voters started heading to the polls in Wisconsin on Tuesday after the US state's supreme court rejected the governor's bid to cancel the primary election due to the national coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Voters started heading to the polls in Wisconsin on Tuesday after the US state's supreme court rejected the governor's bid to cancel the Primary election due to the national coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"No reports of polling places unable to open. We've talked to a number of counties today and they are not reporting problems. We are surveying county clerks asking to report if they have any municipalities who were unable to open the polls or are experiencing issues," the Wisconsin Elections Commission said in a blog post.

Polls across the crucial battleground state opened at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time, and tv footage showed long lines of voters waiting to cast their ballots.

The voting went ahead after the state's supreme court overturned an order from Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, to postpone the vote. The state's Republicans filed an urgent legal challenge to the order, and conservative judges on the state's supreme court and US Supreme Court both ruled to allow the voting to go ahead.

