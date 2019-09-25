UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vox Media And Owner Of 'New York' Magazine To Merge

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:33 PM

Vox Media and owner of 'New York' magazine to merge

Vox Media announced a merger agreement Tuesday with New York Media, home of the prestigious "New York" magazine and a series of other titles

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Vox Media announced a merger agreement Tuesday with New York Media, home of the prestigious "New York" magazine and a series of other titles.

A joint statement presented the move as a merger, although Jim Bankoff, the head of Vox will "lead all aspects" of the new company and the New York Times reported that New York Media would be "effectively taking a minority stake" in Vox.

Launched in 1968 New York magazine has become a prominent voice in culture and lifestyle writing in its home city and beyond, winning dozens of National Magazine Awards and a Pulitzer in 2018 for criticism.

The 1977 classic film "Saturday Night Fever" was inspired by an article that appeared in the magazine, as was 2007's "American Gangster" starring Denzel Washington.

New York Media also owns a stable of websites on style (The Cut), food (Grub Street) and pop culture (Vulture).

The company was running at a loss before the announcement, according to the New York Times.

Vox Media, a child of the internet, was founded in 2005 originally as a network of sports websites.

In recent years Vox and New York Media have sought to diversify, into podcasts, video production and event organizing.

The merger comes as many online-only players like Buzzfeed, Vice and HuffPost also look to partnerships with rivals after seeing advertising revenues decimated by Facebook and Google.

The joint statement said the deal was expected to be finalised in the fall.

Related Topics

Internet Google Film And Movies Sports Minority Facebook Company York Lead New York Denzel Washington 2018 Media Event All Agreement

Recent Stories

Around a million people die from malaria every yea ..

13 minutes ago

MoF organises workshop to introduce its smart scre ..

29 minutes ago

NATO Says Russian Proposal on Intermediate-Range M ..

6 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Multan

6 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Will Meet With Lavrov on W ..

6 minutes ago

Orphan Complex inaugural ceremony held

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.