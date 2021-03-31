UrduPoint.com
VP Harris, Guatemalan President Discuss Risks Of Migrants Traveling To US - White House

Wed 31st March 2021

VP Harris, Guatemalan President Discuss Risks of Migrants Traveling to US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during a phone conversation discussed the high risks migrants face if they try to come to America's southern border amid a pandemic, the White House said in readout.

The Biden administration has warned against coming to the US southern border, where the country is experiencing a record surge in migrant apprehensions.

"They discussed the significant risks to those leaving their homes and making the dangerous journey to the United States, especially during a global pandemic. The Vice President updated President Giammattei on the United States' efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador," the release said on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

