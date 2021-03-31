VP Harris, Guatemalan President Discuss Risks of Migrants Traveling to US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during a phone conversation discussed the high risks migrants face if they try to come to America's southern border amid a pandemic, the White House said in readout.

The Biden administration has warned against coming to the US southern border, where the country is experiencing a record surge in migrant apprehensions.

"They discussed the significant risks to those leaving their homes and making the dangerous journey to the United States, especially during a global pandemic. The Vice President updated President Giammattei on the United States' efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador," the release said on Tuesday.