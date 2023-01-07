VP Harris on January 6 Anniversary Praises Officers for Blunting 'Assault on Democracy'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) On the second anniversary of the Capitol Riot, US Vice President Kamala Harris praised law enforcement officers, saying because of them, the assault on democracy failed.

"On January 6th, 2021, American democracy endured a violent assault. Armed with deadly weapons and animated by lies and hate, insurrectionists invaded the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn a lawful election and silence the voice of the people," Harris said in a statement on Friday. "Because of the bravery of our law enforcement officers and the resolve of the people's representatives, this assault on our democracy failed.

"

Harris said as President of the Senate and as a former US senator, she "has seen firsthand the incredible heroism of the law enforcement officers who defend our nation's capital."

Two years ago Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. The incident launched congressional panel probes and Federal investigations that have seen over 950 charged for their involvement.