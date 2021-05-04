VP Harris Swears in Samantha Powers as New USAID Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Vice President Kamala Harris swore in former US UN envoy Samantha Powers into her role as the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday afternoon.

"USAID is an agency that tackles the world's hardest problems, and it's no secret that we've got a few of those on our plate right now, from COVID itself to the fallout from COVID economically, setting back so many development gains that have been experienced in a positive way in recent years. Now so many of those, whether girls education, to other vaccinations and immunizations, to economic growth, everything's set back.

So we have our work cut out for us," Powers said after taking her oath.

Powers said that she first saw the impact of USAID working as a reporter in Bosnia back in 1993. She has stated that if confirmed, she will focus on four major problems facing the world today: the pandemic, climate change, conflict and state collapse, and democratic backsliding.

She also thanked Harris for being a role model for her young daughter who was present at the ceremony, noting that she's that sort of role model for girls all over the world as well.