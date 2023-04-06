VP Harris to Announce Major Deal to Deploy 1.2GW of Solar Power in Georgia - White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce a major deal to deploy record 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar power with the use of 2.5 million solar panels in the state of Georgia during her visit to Dalton later in the day, a White House official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce a major deal to deploy record 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar power with the use of 2.5 million solar panels in the state of Georgia during her visit to Dalton later in the day, a White House official said on Thursday.

"Today, the Vice President will announce a historic commitment between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy to deploy 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of community solar power, which will require the manufacturing of 2.5 million solar panels - the largest community solar order in American history," the official said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Qcells, a Georgia-based solar panel manufacturer, announced in January that it is investing $2.

5 billion to expand its solar manufacturing capacity in Georgia, the statement said.

The new investment is expected to benefit hundreds of communities across the United States and will power 140,000 homes and businesses with clean energy, according to the statement.

In August, another solar panels manufacturer from the United States, First Solar, announced that it is planning to a new $1 billion manufacturing facility in the southeast of the United States and will spend $185 million to upgrade its Ohio facility.