VP Harris urges Americans to 'unite in defense' of democracy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Americans on Thursday on the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol to "unite in defense" of democracy.

"The American spirit is being tested," Harris said at a solemn ceremony at the Capitol marking the anniversary. "We must unite in defense of our democracy."