UrduPoint.com

VP Harris Urges Americans To 'unite In Defense' Of Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 10:34 PM

VP Harris urges Americans to 'unite in defense' of democracy

US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Americans on Thursday on the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol to "unite in defense" of democracy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Americans on Thursday on the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol to "unite in defense" of democracy.

"The American spirit is being tested," Harris said at a solemn ceremony at the Capitol marking the anniversary. "We must unite in defense of our democracy."

Related Topics

Attack Democracy January

Recent Stories

SAU to introduce new degree courses

SAU to introduce new degree courses

58 seconds ago
 Future of GB is bright for tourism, information te ..

Future of GB is bright for tourism, information technology, CM GB

59 seconds ago
 UN Rights Chief Urges All Sides in Kazakhstan to R ..

UN Rights Chief Urges All Sides in Kazakhstan to Refrain From Violence

1 minute ago
 Food prices hit 10-year high in 2021: UN

Food prices hit 10-year high in 2021: UN

1 minute ago
 Trump created 'web of lies' to pursue 'power over ..

Trump created 'web of lies' to pursue 'power over principle': Biden

1 minute ago
 Biden Calls January 6 Events at US Capital 'Armed ..

Biden Calls January 6 Events at US Capital 'Armed Insurrection'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.