VP Nominee Harris, Obama to Headline Night 3 of Democratic Convention

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama will top a list of speakers at the party's national convention Wednesday evening, a program that is expected to focus on the economy, immigration, and gender equality, among other issues.

On Tuesday, Biden was officially nominated to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after a roll call vote of delegates at a largely virtual convention which is nominally being hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Biden will deliver his acceptance speech from Delaware on Thursday, wrapping up the four-day convention.

Harris, a former California attorney general who dropped out of the Primary race early on, would become the first female vice president in US history if the Biden ticket prevails over President Donald Trump in November's election.

Earlier in the day, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) in a statement said tonight's program would focus on the theme "A More Perfect Union," and will highlight some of Biden's plans for building the economy and fighting climate change along with immigration reform, gun safety, and gender equality issues.

Other speakers on tonight's schedule include former secretary of state and 2016 democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The program will begin at 9:00 p.m. EST and is expected to last around two hours.

Last night's lineup of speakers, which included two former secretaries of state - John Kerry and Colin Powell - and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, hammered Trump over global leadership and national security. On Monday, the Democrats focused on exposing Trump's handling of the pandemic and anti-racism protests, both of which polls show he has low approval ratings on.

Biden formally secured 3,558 delegates after Tuesday's roll call vote. Candidates needed 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic Party's primary, a threshold Biden reached in June after Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place August 21-24 at Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump said he will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn.

Biden is ahead in the race nationally in the most recent ten polls posted on realclearpolitics.com by an average of about 7%. Biden is also leading in the largest battleground states including Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.