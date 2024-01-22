- Home
VP Of King Abdulaziz University Discusses Academic Collaboration With U.S. Consul For Cultural Affairs
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Vice President (VP) of King Abdulaziz University (KAU), Dr. Adel Mohammad Mohsen Abuzenadah, engaged in discussions with Daniel Bushman, the Cultural Attaché at the American Consulate in Jeddah, exploring opportunities for academic, scientific, and research collaboration between the two parties.
They also conducted an introductory tour and were briefed on the progress of the trial tests for the American license to practice dentistry.
This coincides with the Faculty of Dentistry and the University Dental Hospital hosting a team from the American board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) to qualify academic staff at KAU's Faculty of Dentistry for conducting the pilot test.
The mission of the visiting team is to deliver lectures and training workshops for academic and medical staff, as well as intern doctors at the Faculty of Dentistry and the University Dental Hospital, aiming to instruct them on the testing mechanism. Subsequently, experimental tests will be conducted to qualify them for an official test scheduled for next June.
