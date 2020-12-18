UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VP Pence Gets A Jab As Moderna Vaccine Nears US Approval

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:41 PM

VP Pence gets a jab as Moderna vaccine nears US approval

US Vice President Mike Pence received a Covid-19 jab on live television Friday as the country prepared to greenlight its second vaccine in a boost to the planet's unprecedented immunisation campaign

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence received a Covid-19 jab on live television Friday as the country prepared to greenlight its second vaccine in a boost to the planet's unprecedented immunisation campaign.

Pence's move comes as inoculation efforts are unfurling around the world in the race to halt a pandemic that has claimed at least 1.66 million lives and infected more than 74 million people.

Yet in hard-hit Europe -- which is yet to approve a vaccine -- unease was mounting after Slovakia's 47-year-old Prime Minister Igor Matovic tested positive Friday for Covid-19 a week after attending an EU summit in Brussels.

The summit is believed to be where French President Emmanuel Macron caught the virus, an announcement a day earlier that led a host of European leaders and top French officials to rush into self-isolation.

Elsewhere, world leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are pledging to get public injections like Pence in order to boost faith in the jabs.

"Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning," Pence said after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTeh shot at the White House with his wife.

"I didn't feel a thing." The event capped the US's first week of a mass vaccination program with the Pfizer/BioNtech jab against a virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans.

Another vaccine, made by Moderna, is now expected to become the second shot allowed in a Western country after a panel of US experts recommended emergency use approval.

President Donald Trump -- notably absent from Pence's vaccine event -- has frequently downplayed the seriousness of Covid-19 throughout the pandemic.

But he has been eager to take credit for record-fast vaccine breakthroughs.

He sparked some confusion Friday by jumping the gun to declare Moderna approved, ahead of the final verdict from the food and Drug Administration expected later in the day.

"Distribution to start immediately," Trump tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Russia Europe White House Trump Wife Brussels Vladimir Putin Slovakia Event TV From Top Race Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

1 hour ago

UN court takes on Guyana-Venezuela border row

4 minutes ago

Migrants integral to coronavirus response, recover ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF Urges States to Protect Migrant Children Un ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister GB will give top priority to improv ..

27 minutes ago

Macron Says Has Fatigue, Headache After Testing Po ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.