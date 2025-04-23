Open Menu

VP Vance Tells Russia And Ukraine To Strike A Deal Or US Will 'walk Away'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

VP Vance tells Russia and Ukraine to strike a deal or US will 'walk away'

Agra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) US Vice President JD Vance warned Wednesday that Moscow and Kyiv must strike a deal or Washington will end its efforts to reach a ceasefire.

"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say yes, or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters in India, where he is on a four-day visit.

Vance spoke as envoys from Washington, Kyiv and European nations gathered for talks in Britain amid a new US push to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"It's now time, I think, to take, if not the final step, one of the final steps, which is, at a broad level, the party saying we're going to stop the killing, we're going to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today," Vance added.

"Now, of course, that means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own," he added.

US President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to strike a deal between Moscow and Kyiv in 24 hours but has since failed to secure concessions from President Vladimir Putin.

Trump proposed an unconditional ceasefire in March, the principle of which was accepted by Kyiv but rejected by Putin.

The White House welcomed a separate agreement by both sides to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days, but the Kremlin has said it considers that moratorium to have expired.

