VR Technology Unlikely To Go Mainstream In Film Industry Anytime Soon - Cinema Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Although virtual reality (VR) technologies are quickly gaining popularity and are expected by some to become commonplace within few years, they are still unlikely to replace full-fledged feature films on cinema screens anytime soon, a Russian film industry expert told Sputnik

St. Petersburg hosted a festival of virtual cinema "Culture 360," showcasing Russian short VR films and animation works.

"Virtual tours and short films are being created these days boasting a powerful immersive effect, but it is probably too early to talk about full-fledged VR feature films," Eduard Pichugin, board member of the Producers Guild of Russia and owner of the Velikan Park cinema in Russia's St. Petersburg, said.

Pichugin noted that VR movies offered a unique and engaging way to spend an evening, but were mostly for individual consumption.

"VR is possible only if you are wearing VR glasses. The effect is closer to what we can experience when playing a computer game unlike a traditional movie viewing, where there is a group effect of empathy," Pichugin explained.

Today, VR is actively developing and every major tech company has presented own vision of the technology, including Sony, Microsoft, Samsung, Qualcomm, and many others.

Nevertheless, the amount of content available in this format is still small, as the equipment required for VR movie production is quite expensive, the expert said.

There are a few movie producers who have already started making movies with 360-degree cameras required for VR screening, but as a whole, this concept is not yet completely accepted by the public, Pichugin noted. This means VR cinemas' future is still vague, he said.

"Do you remember when 3D was expected to be the future of filmmaking? As we see now, it didn't happen," he pointed out.

At the same time, virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) have been around for a while already and gradually started to make an impact on other mainstream media, according to the expert.

"VR tours, for example, allow people to visit places differently by immersing them in a virtual reality environment. It is interesting to observe the development of modern technology, in the same way as people in the 19th century witnessed the emergence of cinema. Perhaps, we are on the eve of a new technological breakthrough and a re-emergence of a new art form," Pichugin concluded.

