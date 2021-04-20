Vrbetice Incident Not Terrorist Attack - Czech Prosecutor General

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The incident related to the explosion at the ammunition depot in the Czech village of Vrbetice can not be qualified as a terrorist attack from a legal point of view, Prosecutor General Pavel Zeman said on Tuesday, adding that the issue is related to politics.

"From a legal point of view, this case is not considered a criminal offense in the form of a terrorist act, since no damage was caused to the constitutional structure or defense capacity of the Czech Republic in accordance with paragraph 311 point 1 of the Criminal Code. The Criminal Code does not know the concept of 'state terrorism'.

This is purely a matter of politicians, how they will label this incident in the political and media sphere," Zeman tweeted.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.