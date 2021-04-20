UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vrbetice Incident Not Terrorist Attack - Czech Prosecutor General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Vrbetice Incident Not Terrorist Attack - Czech Prosecutor General

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The incident related to the explosion at the ammunition depot in the Czech village of Vrbetice can not be qualified as a terrorist attack from a legal point of view, Prosecutor General Pavel Zeman said on Tuesday, adding that the issue is related to politics.

"From a legal point of view, this case is not considered a criminal offense in the form of a terrorist act, since no damage was caused to the constitutional structure or defense capacity of the Czech Republic in accordance with paragraph 311 point 1 of the Criminal Code. The Criminal Code does not know the concept of 'state terrorism'.

This is purely a matter of politicians, how they will label this incident in the political and media sphere," Zeman tweeted.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Prague Czech Republic October Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

9 seconds ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

2 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Obligating Election Candidates to ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Says Violence in Northern CAR Forced Over 2, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.