VTB Group Says IFRS Net Profit In Jan-Nov Up 1.7% To $2.66 Billion Year On Year
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:09 PM
Russia's VTB Group said Friday its net profit calculated in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in January-November 2019 had grown 1.7 percent year on year to 165.4 billion rubles ($2.66 billion)
"In November 2019 net profit amounted to RUB 17.8 billion, up 39.1% year-on-year. For 11M 2019 net profit reached RUB 165.4 billion," it said in a statement.