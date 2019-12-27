VTB Group Says IFRS Net Profit in Jan-Nov Up 1.7% to $2.66 Billion Year on Year

Russia's VTB Group said Friday its net profit calculated in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in January-November 2019 had grown 1.7 percent year on year to 165.4 billion rubles ($2.66 billion)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia 's VTB Group said Friday its net profit calculated in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in January-November 2019 had grown 1.7 percent year on year to 165.4 billion rubles ($2.66 billion ).

"In November 2019 net profit amounted to RUB 17.8 billion, up 39.1% year-on-year. For 11M 2019 net profit reached RUB 165.4 billion," it said in a statement.