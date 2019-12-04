Vucic Accepted Invitation to Visit Russia on Victory Day in 2020 - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accepted the invitation to come to Russia to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Next year, an important date will be celebrated for everyone - 75 years of victory in the Great Patriotic War. Mr. Vucic accepted an invitation to come to the solemn events that will be held on May 9 in Moscow," Putin said after the talks.