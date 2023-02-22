Vucic Blames Sanctions for Problems With Supply of Russian Electronic Warfare Systems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic complained about problems with the supply of electronic warfare (EW) systems from Russia to Serbia due to Western sanctions.

In November 2022, Vucic said that in addition to the two available Pantsir-S1 missile systems, the Serbian authorities ordered from Russia the Pantsir ME systems, as well as the Krasukha EW system and the Repellent mobile radio suppression system, but there were problems with delivery.

"Now the question is what we should do, because we ordered in Russia Krasukha and Repellent to fight aircraft and drones. There will be a big struggle between attack and defense: will you develop drones or protection against them, you need both, but defense should not be more important than attack," Vucic said on tv Pink.

Due to the difficulties with weaponry imports, he reiterated the need to develop the Serbian defense industry.