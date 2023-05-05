UrduPoint.com

Vucic Calls Second Mass Murder After School Shooting In Serbia 'Attack On Whole Country'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Vucic Calls Second Mass Murder After School Shooting in Serbia 'Attack on Whole Country'

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The armed attack the Serbian municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade after the school shooting on May 3 was an attack on the whole of Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Serbian media reported that at least eight people had been killed and 14 others had suffered gunshot wounds as a result of shooting in Dubona and Sepsin. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Uros B. The man reportedly had an argument with a police officer at a schoolyard, after which he took a firearm from his house, shot the officer, his sister, and one more person, and fled the scene. The suspect continued shooting in the neighboring village, but was detained by the Serbian police, according to the Serbian Interior Ministry.

"Repeated mass criminal attack, after shooting at our children, at everyone who happened to be there by accident... this is an attack on the whole country," Vucic said in an address to the citizens.

The perpetrator was detained and "will never leave prison," the president added.

On Wednesday, another shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded. The Serbian government declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting May 5.

