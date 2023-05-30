Vucic Cancels Trip to Slovakia Due to Kosovo Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that he will not attend GLOBSEC 2023 Bratislava Forum due to escalation of tensions in northern Kosovo.

"I refuse to travel to Bratislava, I stay with my people and with our military.

Serbia will win," Vucic wrote on social media.

The forum in Slovakia is being held until May 31.

Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic Albin Kurti has reportedly also canceled his trip to Bratislava.