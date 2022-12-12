Vucic Did Not Appeal to Putin About Help to Reduce Tensions in Kosovo - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not receive an appeal from his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, about providing help to reduce tensions in Kosovo, but Russia is interested in resolving the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, there were no such appeals. But, in any case, we value our fraternal relations with the Serbs, and, of course, we are hope with all our hearts that this tension subsides as soon as possible. And again, the main thing is that all the rights of Serbs are guaranteed," Peskov told a briefing.