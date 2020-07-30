Vucic Expects Serbia to Have Largest Economic Growth in Europe by End of 2020

During his address to the nation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he expected Serbia to become the leading country in terms of economic indicators in Europe by the end of 2020 with a predicted growth of about 0 percent against the background of a 10-12 percent decline in other countries amid the pandemic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) During his address to the nation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he expected Serbia to become the leading country in terms of economic indicators in Europe by the end of 2020 with a predicted growth of about 0 percent against the background of a 10-12 percent decline in other countries amid the pandemic.

"I am convinced that Serbia will become the best in Europe with the [economic] growth of about 0 percent. Many countries in our environment and the EU states will go into the red by 10-12 percent, and this will give us a huge advantage and backlog for the coming years," Vucic said.

According to the Serbian leader, despite the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, industrial production increased by 2.

6 percent in June compared to the same period of the last year, with the most growth being seen in the processing industry. In the second quarter, production in Serbia will decline by 9.9 percent, but by the end of the year, the situation will improve, Vucic added.

The president also noted that the country's leadership was successfully working to ensure that the state debt would not exceed 60 percent of GDP, or about 24.5 billion Euros ($29 billion), adding that in Serbia, there are currently 16,000 more construction projects compared to the same period in 2019 61,300.