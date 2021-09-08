BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic extended on Wednesday his condolences to the Russian government in light of the tragic death of Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev.

"It was with deep regret that I accepted the news about the tragic death of Minister Yevgeny Zinichev who devoted his life to saving others in the most difficult situations.

I extend the deepest condolences to the government of the Russian Federation and family, colleagues and friends of Minister Zinichev," Vucic said in a letter, released by the Serbian presidential administration.