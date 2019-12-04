UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vucic Hopes To Discuss Kosovo, Trade With Putin, Thanks Russia For Mi-35 Helicopters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:42 PM

Vucic Hopes to Discuss Kosovo, Trade With Putin, Thanks Russia for Mi-35 Helicopters

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday revealed plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the bilateral and regional relations, specifically matters pertaining to Kosovo and trade, and thanked Russia for the early delivery of contracted Mi-35 helicopters ahead of the presidential talks

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday revealed plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the bilateral and regional relations, specifically matters pertaining to Kosovo and trade, and thanked Russia for the early delivery of contracted Mi-35 helicopters ahead of the presidential talks.

Later in the day, Vucic and Putin are scheduled to hold talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

"I hope to have a good meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is an important meeting for Serbia as we will discuss all key issues, such as Kosovo and Metohija, the region and bilateral cooperation, and learn Putin's opinion about the general political situation in Europe, Eurasia and the world," Vucic told the Serbian state broadcaster, adding that "of key importance for [Belgrade] is to continue discussing the bilateral [Russian-Serbian] relations after Serbia signed a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union to see how we can enhance trade."

He specified that trade between Russian and Serbia in 2018 totaled $3.6 billion. Serbia is the largest importer of Russian military hardware in Europe.

Earlier this week, reports not confirmed by the Serbian Defense Ministry claimed that four contracted Mi-35 helicopters reportedly arrived at the Batajnica air base 15 miles northwest from the center of Belgrade from Russia.

"We thank Russia for the early delivery of Mi-35 helicopters. These are one of the world's best military helicopters, and they will be presented to the public in the coming days," Vucic confirmed, adding that "the Russian side delivered them earlier than scheduled, and we view it as yet another gesture of friendship toward Serbia ahead of the visit to Sochi."

The free trade agreement with the EAEU established mutual preferences for Serbia in trade with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan and brought its existing trade agreements with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russian under a unified umbrella of tariffs and terms. As a country without a membership in the World Trade Organization, Serbia is expected to especially benefit from the legal and institutional framework of the EAEU in terms of guarantees of trade transparency, stability and predictability.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Visit Armenia Vladimir Putin Sochi Belgrade Belarus Serbia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan 2018 All From Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

Alamgir Wazir booked under sedition-charges seeks ..

21 minutes ago

UAE occupies distinguished position in humanitaria ..

31 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders publishes Children’s Bo ..

31 minutes ago

US diplomat welcomes improvement in credit outlook ..

4 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security and Research M ..

4 minutes ago

'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to be launched on Dec 5

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.