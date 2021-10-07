UrduPoint.com

Vucic Hopes To Meet With Putin In Serbia Soon - Presidential Administration

Thu 07th October 2021

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sent birthday congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing hope that they will soon meet in Serbia, the presidential administration said on Thursday.

"The congratulation included wishes of good health and abundance of new opportunities for further personal and professional success," the Serbian presidential administration said.

"President Vucic also expressed hope that he will soon be able to receive Putin as a guest ... to continue their meaningful and always substantial negotiations," the statement read.

